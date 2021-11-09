Hearts of Indian cricket fans melted on Monday as Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli exchanged a "wholesome" hug after India's win against Namibia in their final Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Despite the win, the 'Men in Blue' crashed out of the tournament and finished third in Group 2. The tournament also marked an end to Shastri's tenure as Team India head coach and also Kohli's role as T20I captain. Earlier, Kohli had announced that he would be stepping down from the role after the T20 World Cup but would remain as skipper of the ODI and Test teams. Shastri will be replaced by Rahul Dravid, who takes charge from the start of the home series against New Zealand from November 17.

The significance of the hug between Kohli and Shastri was immense considering the many achievements of the Indian team for the past few years. The two are known to be extremely close and formed a strong partnership which to Indian cricket to several heights in the last 4 years.

One fan took to Twitter to share a photo of the hug and wrote, "Hug between Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri at the end was wholesome."

Meanwhile, another fan thanked the duo for "all the memories".

That Virat Kohli + Ravi Shastri hug

"I am not huge fan of Kohli Shastri Duo but today after looking their little hug after the match it felt like an end of era. It was not perfect win to end it but nothing takes away an incredible T20 time we had in last few years", another user wrote on Twitter.

Here are the other reactions:

That hug between Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri says it all@imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc

That emotional hug from Ravi Shastri to Virat Kohli



India had a below-par performance in the T20 World Cup and will be hoping to bounce back to good form. The semifinals begin from Wednesday with England facing New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Pakistan take on Australia in the other semifinal in Dubai. The final is scheduled for Sunday.