Australia overcame a stiff challenge in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 when they defeated title contenders Pakistan in the second semi-final to book a place in the final against New Zealand. The semi-final victory brought to light several positives for the Aussies. After restricting a dangerous Pakistan batting lineup to 176 in 20 overs, Australia came back strongly after mid-overs jitters during the run-chase and finished the match in style. Australia seem to be peaking at the right time in the tournament.

Here's looking at all the matches played so far by Australia:

Super 12

vs South Africa

Australia got their tournament started with a thrilling win against South Africa with two balls remaining as they chased down the target of 119 runs with five wickets in hand.

vs Sri Lanka

Against the island nation, Australia showcased their might while chasing and overhauled the 155 runs required in 17 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

vs England

However, it was against arch-rivals England that Australia received their first taste of defeat as they were soundly thrashed. England restricted them to only 125 and then chased the total in just 11.4 overs.

vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh were blown away as they were bundled out for just 73 runs in 15 overs to hand Australia an easy target to overcome. The top-order made sure they did that in style as the match was finished in the seventh over.

vs West Indies

West Indies tried hard with the bat and they scampered to a total of 157. However, the Australian batting proved too good for them on the day as they won easily by eight wickets.

South Africa were pipped by the Australian side on the basis of a superior net run-rate to qualify for the semis.

Semi-Final

vs Pakistan

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis provided a late flourish to help Australia pull off a huge win over Pakistan and qualify for the final of the tournament. Wade hit three back-to-back sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi to finish things off in style.