Jason Roy was at his spectacular best for England during their Super 12 fixture against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup, on Wednesday. The opener smashed a half-century to help his side win by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 125 runs, Roy played a knock of 61 off 38 balls as England raced to 126 for two in 14.1 overs. Fans took to social media to praise the swashbuckling batsman and even the tournament's official social media handles paid tribute to his innings.

On the third delivery of the seventh over, the 31-year-old launched a Mahedi Hasan delivery over long-on for a six. Although the shot was majestic, Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim put in a diving effort near the ropes but couldn't catch it.

ICC posted a video of the boundary on Instagram and also showed a fan in the video sitting on top of a dinosaur-like stuffed figure. The video was captioned as, "A jurassic six from Jason Roy".

Here is the video:

This was also Roy's seventh half-century in T20Is and he hasn't yet registered a ton in the format.

Initially, Bangladesh posted 124 for nine in 20 overs with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring for his side with a knock of 29 in 30 deliveries.

Promoted

Tymal Mills was in excellent form for England and took three wickets in four overs. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone registered two dismissals each.

After the win, the Eoin Morgan-led side is now on top of Group 1 with two wins from two games. Bangladesh are fifth in the six-team table with two defeats.