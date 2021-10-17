ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. 16 teams will battle it out for the T20 World Cup title with the tournament being played after a gap of 5 years. With the first match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on October 17 between co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea, the marquee event will finish on November 14 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be held in India but was shifted to the UAE and Oman. The UAE will host the Super 12 stage and the knockout games at three venues in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi while Oman will host the Super 12 qualifier matches.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches will be played across four venues in the UAE and Oman.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 start?

The ICC T20 World Cup will start from Friday, October 17 and end on November 14.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches will be played at two times, day games will start from 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)