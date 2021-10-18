Pakistan take on West Indies in a warm-up match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday. It is a great opportunity for Kieron Pollard and Babar Azam's teams to get in the groove ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. Both teams will be looking to test their batting and bowling strengths in this match and try and close in on their best playing XIs before they start their campaign. Pakistan play their first match of the tournament against India on October 24, while West Indies kick-off their campaign a day earlier against England. West Indies are the defending champions, having won the global title in 2016. They are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice. Pakistan were the champions in 2009.