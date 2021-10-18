Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs West Indies Warm-Up Live Updates
ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs West Indies Warm-Up: It is a great opportunity for Kieron Pollard and Babar Azam's teams to get in the groove ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup.
File photo of West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard
Pakistan take on West Indies in a warm-up match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday. It is a great opportunity for Kieron Pollard and Babar Azam's teams to get in the groove ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. Both teams will be looking to test their batting and bowling strengths in this match and try and close in on their best playing XIs before they start their campaign. Pakistan play their first match of the tournament against India on October 24, while West Indies kick-off their campaign a day earlier against England. West Indies are the defending champions, having won the global title in 2016. They are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice. Pakistan were the champions in 2009.
Match 10, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2021, Oct 18, 2021
Play In Progress
PAK
WI
114/6 (19.1)
ICC Academy, Dubai
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.95
% chance to win
PAK 77%
WI 23%
Batsman
Kieron Pollard
7* (5)
Hayden Walsh
0 (1)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
41/2 (4)
Haris Rauf
16/1 (3.1)
Pak vs WI Live Updates
1 run, played towards covers.
Wide! Afridi sprays it down leg. Kieron Pollard misses his nudge and the umpire calls it a wide.
Hayden Walsh walks out to bat.
OUT! TAKEN! Length ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer looks to go over long on but he gets deceived by the change of pace. The ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes straight to Babar Azam at long on who gulps it down.
FOUR BYES! Sloppy from Mohammad Rizwan behind the sticks. Another slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer misses his heave and Rizwan fails to collect the ball cleanly. The ball goes into the fine leg fence.
FOUR! Nicely done! A slower ball, fuller in length, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer drills it past the bowler for a boundary.
Back of a length, around off. Kieron Pollard taps it to point for one. West Indies bring up their 100!
Length ball, on leg. Kieron Pollard clips it to deep mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
Good-length ball, around off. Kieron Pollard looks to defend but he gets an inside edge behind the sticks to the keeper.
DROPPED! Slower ball, fuller in length, on leg. Shimron Hetmyer looks to flick but it takes the inner half of the blade and the ball lobs up in the air towards square leg. Mohammad Hafeez runs there to take the catch but he drops it. A single taken.
FOUR! A welcome boundary for West Indies! Full toss, around off. Shimron Hetmyer lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Kieron Pollard walks out to bat now.
OUT! TAKEN! Another one departs! A low full toss, darted on the pads. Nicholas Pooran looks to whip it but it goes off the toe end of the bat towards Babar Azam at deep mid-wicket, who takes a simple catch.
Slower ball, darted on the pads. Shimron Hetmyer misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away and they take a leg bye.
Hasan Ali (3-0-15-1) is back on.
Length ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer hits it straight back at the stumps, at the bowler's end. The ball ricochets off the stumps towards long off and the batters take one.
Back of a length, on off. Nicholas Pooran taps it wide of backward point and collects a run.
Short of a length, around off. Shimron Hetmyer works it to the leg side for a run.
Swing and a miss! Slower ball, shorter in length, around off. Shimron Hetmyer makes room to heave it away but he misses.
Full ball, way outside off. Nicholas Pooran squeezes it out to Shadab Khan at backward point. The batters cross for a single.