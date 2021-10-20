Namibia and Netherlands look to put their ICC T20 World Cup campaign back on track as both teams fight it out for their first win of the tournament in a match at Abu Dhabi. The Dutch were rocked by Ireland's Curtis Campher, who picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls to derail the batting effort. Namibia on the other hand were outclassed by Sri Lanka. Both the teams consist of players who have achieved some big feats for their respective teams and will be looking to give their sides an outside chance of qualifying for the Super 12 stage. The team that loses the match will be all but eliminated from the tournament.