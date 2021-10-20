Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia vs Netherlands Live Cricket Updates
Both the teams consist of players who have achieved some big feats for their respective teams and will be looking to give their sides an outside chance of qualifying for the Super 12 stage.
Namibia and Netherlands look to put their ICC T20 World Cup campaign back on track as both teams fight it out for their first win of the tournament in a match at Abu Dhabi. The Dutch were rocked by Ireland's Curtis Campher, who picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls to derail the batting effort. Namibia on the other hand were outclassed by Sri Lanka. Both the teams consist of players who have achieved some big feats for their respective teams and will be looking to give their sides an outside chance of qualifying for the Super 12 stage. The team that loses the match will be all but eliminated from the tournament.
Match 7, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 20, 2021
Play In Progress
NAM
NED
30/0 (4.0)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Namibia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.5
% chance to win
NED 57%
NAM 43%
Batsman
Max O'Dowd
19* (12)
Stephan Myburgh
11 (12)
Bowler
Jan Frylinck
6/0 (1)
JJ Smit
0/0 (0)
Nam vs Ned Live Updates
Excellent running! Back of a length, on middle. Max O'Dowd pulls it behind square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep fumbles and the batters take three.
Length ball, around leg. Stephan Myburgh drags it to mid-wicket and takes a run.
In the air, but just over the mid-wicket fielder. Short of a length, outside off. Stephan Myburgh looks to pull but it goes off the toe end and the ball goes just over the mid-wicket fielder who jumps to catch it. The ball takes his finger tips and rolls behind. Two taken!
Good-length ball, on off. Stephan Myburgh looks to cut hard but he gets the inner half of the bat and the ball goes to cover.
Back of a length, outside off. Stephan Myburgh pushes it to cover off the back foot.
Good-length ball, down leg. Stephan Myburgh misses his flick and gets hit high on his pads.
Change. Jan Frylinck comes in the attack.
Short of a length, on off. Max O'Dowd blocks it off the back foot.
Full ball, outside off. Max O'Dowd drives hard but finds the mid off fielder.
FOUR! Good use of the feet! Length ball, around off. Max O'Dowd advances down and lofts it over mid off for a boundary now.