With Team India set to open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on Sunday, many fans will be expecting Virat Kohli's side to challenge for the title. With many players like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in top-form, the squad has been further reinvigorated with the appointment of MS Dhoni as team mentor for the showpiece event. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that Dhoni's presence is beneficial to the squad as it would also "need that experienced someone who's been there" and won the trophy in the past. The wicketkeeper-batter captained the Indian team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Follow The Blues, Gambhir said, "To share his experience with some of the young guys who are playing their first World Cup, which is going to be very important because playing in the World Cup is a completely different piece. So, you would need that experienced someone who's been there done that."

"So, MS could definitely try and share all his experiences with some of the young cricketers", he further added.

Dhoni recently led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

After the IPL 2021 final, the 40-year-old joined Team India camp for the T20 World Cup. He was also present during the side's warm-up match against England on Sunday. The team's social media handle also shared a photo of Kohli having a conversation with the former captain during the game.

For their first fixture on Sunday, India face Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.