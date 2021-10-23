Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan, Mohammad Amir feels Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in cricket's shortest format right now and also praised his displays in death overs. Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Uncut', Amir gave his verdict on the comparisons between Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and Bumrah, terming them "foolish". He also hailed Afridi and labelled him as his country's "best bowler this time". "It would be foolish to compare Bumrah with Shaheen right now because Shaheen is young, he is learning. Bumrah has been doing good for India for quite some time and he is doing so well. He is the best T20 bowler, I think right now. Especially in the death overs", Amir said.

"Shaheen is Pakistan's best bowler this time. The way he has been performing in the last one and a half years. So this will be a good match-up. Bumrah bowls brilliantly with the new ball and among youngsters, Shaheen is the best when the ball is new", he further added.

India face Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium and both sides will be aiming to start their campaign with a win.

Bumrah featured in India's warm-up game against England on Monday and took a wicket in four overs, conceding 26 runs. The pacer didn't feature in the other warm-up fixture against Australia.

Afridi was part of the playing XI in his side's warm-up match against West Indies on Monday and registered two dismissals in four overs, conceding 41 runs.

He also played in the other warm-up clash against South Africa on Wednesday and took two wickets in four overs, conceding 30 runs.