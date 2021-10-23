The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will feature India and Pakistan in a high-octane clash on October 24 in Dubai. Both teams will aim to open their accounts with a win and carry the confidence deeper into the tournament. Pakistan won their warm-up tie against West Indies but lost against South Africa, while India won both their warm-up games against England and Australia comfortably. The Virat Kohli-led side will want to continue their stupendous record against Babar Azam's team in the global events.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dubai.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan match will be played on Sunday, October 24.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan match will start from 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)