Scotland players went to the Indian team dressing room after the completion of the T20 World Cup Group 2 game between the two sides at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Kyle Coetzer, the Scotland skipper, had earlier stated that his team would love to have a chat with some of the best in the game and learn a trick or two. This would help them promote the sport in the country and improve the current squad.

"We would, they are excellent ambassadors of the game. We want our guys to speak to them, be it (Virat) Kohli or (Kane) Williamson or Rashid Khan. That is the only and best way to learn. We used to be able to do it in the pubs before, but now we cannot," Coetzer had said.

Team India, led by mentor MS Dhoni, fulfilled their wish as they welcomed the Scotland players in their dressing room. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Saturday, where the likes of Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit Sharma are seen having a chat with the Scotland players.

MUST WATCH: #SpiritOfCricket was at its best as Scotland expressed their wish to visit the #TeamIndia dressing room & our boys made them feel at home



Special feature

Coetzer had also said that standing next to his Indian counterpart, Kohli, would be a special moment for anyone since he is a role model for the game.

India put in an all-round show against Scotland and won the game by 8 wickets in Dubai on Friday. India managed to bowl out Scotland for a paltry score of 85 as Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets.

In reply, India won the game in 6.3 overs with KL Rahul smashing a 19-ball 50.

Virat Kohli and his team now have an outside chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. They will have to win their remaining game against Namibia on Monday and hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand when the two teams meet on Sunday.