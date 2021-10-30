After registering a convincing eight-wicket win against the West Indies in their last match, South Africa will look for their second successive victory against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. Sri Lanka, after hammering Bangladesh, lost their match against a strong Australian side and will now look to get back to winning ways against the Temba Bavuma-led side. South Africa could retain their playing combination while Sri Lanka are expected to tinker with their final XI.

Where will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Saturday, October 30.

What time will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

