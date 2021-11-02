Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Unbeaten Pakistan Look To Confirm Semifinal Spot, Take On Namibia In Abu Dhabi
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs NAM: Pakistan will face Namibia in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan will face Namibia in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The Babar Azam-led side has been in top form in the tournament till now with its all-round efforts in the first three games. Pakistan are unbeaten till now in the tournament as they defeated India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in their first three matches. However, their last game against Afghanistan was a close one where Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over of the match. Playing their first T20 World Cup, Namibia go into the match following a loss against Afghanistan. Namibia have won one of their two games and are at the fourth spot in Group 2 points table where the 2009 champions Pakistan dominate on top. If Pakistan win this clash then they will be the first team to book their spot in the semifinals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:40 (IST)South Africa Beat Bangladesh By 6 Wickets!South Africa beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi to stay at the second spot in Group 1 points table.
South Africa make it three victories in a row #T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | https://t.co/XzSw72cj3K pic.twitter.com/M24EyzWygg— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2021
- 18:26 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match. Pakistan are unbeaten till now in the tournament while Namibia have won one of the two games that they played. The Babar Azam-led side has come up as an all-round unit in their first three matches. Pakistan crushed India and New Zealand in their opening two games and then they won a close game against Afghanistan. If Pakistan win this clash then they will be the first team to qualify for the semifinals.The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.