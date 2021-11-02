Hello And Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match. Pakistan are unbeaten till now in the tournament while Namibia have won one of the two games that they played. The Babar Azam-led side has come up as an all-round unit in their first three matches. Pakistan crushed India and New Zealand in their opening two games and then they won a close game against Afghanistan. If Pakistan win this clash then they will be the first team to qualify for the semifinals.





The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.