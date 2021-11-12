Australia pulled off a sensational chase to end Pakistan's unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup and reach the final of the tournament, where they will face New Zealand. Australia looked in a spot of bother in the chase after being reduced 96 for five in 12.2 overs, but Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis produced a sterling unbeaten partnership of 81 runs off just 41 balls to take their team to victory in the semi-final clash against Pakistan.

Post Australia's win over Pakistan, fans took to Twitter to post several hilarious memes.

when u know even after 3sixes

off u r bowling

evryone will blame hassan ali ! #PAKVSAUS #fixed pic.twitter.com/QLcdwkzq7F — shakirspidey (@spidey_shakir) November 11, 2021

To ye scene tha is baat ka badla hmmmmm..#PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/oOUdEHk5on — Syed Shariq Hussain (@ShariqHussain_S) November 11, 2021

Well this guy missed Hasan Alis catch drop #PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/DmBQimoUxN — Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) November 11, 2021

David Warner against others vs Warner against us pic.twitter.com/RdqyzqpHpU — Alyan Khan (@all__yawn) November 11, 2021

Pakistan were put into bat after Australia won the toss and elected to field first in Dubai.

Captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan gave Pakistan a brilliant start again. After Babar fell for 39, Fakhar Zaman and Rizwan added 72 runs off 46 balls for the second wicket to put their team on top.

Rizwan was dismissed for 67 by Mitchell Starc while Asif Ali fell for a golden duck. Shoaib Malik too fell cheaply as Pakistan looked for a big finish. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Fakhar Zaman continued to thrash the Aussies to all parts of Dubai, remaining unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls as Pakistan posted a total of 176 for four.

Australia's chase got off to a nightmare start as captain Aaron Finch was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over by Shaheen Shah Afridi. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, though, counter-attacked brilliantly to give put the Aussies in a strong position after the powerplay overs.

However, things went downhill for Australia quickly after that. Marsh fell right after the end of the powerplays while Steve Smith was sent packing cheaply. Warner was going well but was dismissed by Shadab Khan, one short of his fifty. Glenn Maxwell couldn't make a significant contribution and soon Australia found themselves staring down the barrel with Pakistan in complete control.

That's when Stoinis and Wade got together and proceeded to smash the Pakistan bowlers. Wade finished things off with a barrage of sixes as Australia set up a mouthwatering final against their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.