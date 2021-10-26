After a 10-wicket win over India, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will take on New Zealand in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday in Sharjah. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi put in splendid performances against Virat Kohli and company to register their maiden World Cup win over India. Openers Babar and Rizwan remained unbeaten in the chase of 152 runs. Earlier with the ball, Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets to add the early pressure on India.

On the other hand, this will be the first match for the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side in the ongoing tournament in Oman and the UAE. New Zealand are coming into the tournament after suffering a 2-3 defeat in the T20I series against Bangladesh last month. However, many big names are back in the Black Caps team for the marquee event.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, October 26.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)