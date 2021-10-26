After demolishing India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a humble request to his teammates to not get "overexcited" with the victory. Babar said "this is just the start" after their massive win over India and asked the team to be focussed on the upcoming important fixtures of the tournament. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted a video of Babar Azam addressing his teammates and captioned it, "The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan's historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill."

"Look guys, this win was not a result of any individual performance. We gave a complete team performance and we do not have to let go of this. This is just the start, enjoy it, but do not get overexcited after beating India. We need to look ahead and our focus should be to win the T20 World Cup. We will never be relaxed, just look to give your 100 per cent. Please, do not get overexcited," he said.

The Pakistan skipper also made sure to remind his teammates not to make the mistake of relaxing after a big win.

"We have to change our habit of getting overexcited after such games. I can see in each one of you that this habit will change. We will have to do this, no one else will come and do it for us. So, very well done," he added.

On Sunday, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan proved to be too good for the Indian bowlers as they openers chased down the 152-run target set by their opposition in some style.

Both batters scored fifties and remained unbeaten till the end to take their team over the finishing line.

Pakistan will face New Zealand today in their second match in Sharjah.