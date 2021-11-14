New Zealand face Australia in an all trans-Tasman clash in the T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams finished second in their groups behind table toppers England and Pakistan. New Zealand edged England in the first semi-final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi before Australia defeated an in-form Pakistan team in the second semi-final in Dubai. Both sides are yet to win a T20 World Cup title. While Australia lost the 2010 final to England in the Caribbean, New Zealand have reached the final for the first time. The Kane Williamson-led side will aim to end the year with two ICC titles, having defeated India in the World Test Championship final earlier this year. (LIVE SCORECARD)

