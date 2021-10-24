Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh In Sharjah
T20 World Cup 2021 Live, SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Bangladesh in Sharjah.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Sunday. The two sides have earned their spot in the Super 12 after ending in the top-two of their respective Round 1 groups. In the three Round 1 matches, Sri Lanka were unbeaten and at the top of Group A points table, however, Bangladesh have won two of their three matches and were at the second position in Group 2 points tally. Bangladesh star-all rounder Shakib Al Hasan had put up his all-round performance in the last two games vs Oman and PNG. He won the player the match awards in both matches with his contributions with bat and ball. Before coming into this tournament Bangladesh won their last three T20I series vs New Zealand, Australia, and Zimbabwe while Sri Lanka also won their last T20I series vs India back home. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:03 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh!Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Bangladesh.
- 14:56 (IST)Four Asian Teams Will Be In Action Today!It's a big day in South Asia as four Sub Continent teams will start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign today. Sri Lanka who put up a splendid performance in the Round 1 stage are all set to take on Bangladesh in the first Super 12 match that will be played first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium while the evening match will be an absolute cracker where arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in Dubai.
- 14:26 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match. The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team are coming in Super 12 after winning all of their three Round 1 matches while Bangladesh won two of their three Round 1 matches. The two teams will look to win their first Super 12 match as they are placed in heavyweight Group A consisting of West Indies, Australia, South Africa and England.The match will start at 3:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 3:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the updates.
