Namibia will play their first Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup vs Scotland on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have come into the Super 12 stage after securing the top-two spots in their respective Round 1 groups. Scotland who won all of their three Round 1 matches, saw a defeat by 130 runs against Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 fixture of the tournament. While this will be the first Super 12 match for Namibia who are playing their maiden T20 World Cup. Namibia won two of their three matches in Round 1 and finished second in Group A. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia Cricket Score Live Updates From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi