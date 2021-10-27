Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs Namibia Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Namibia Begin Super 12 Campaign vs Scotland
Namibia will play their first Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup vs Scotland on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have come into the Super 12 stage after securing the top-two spots in their respective Round 1 groups. Scotland who won all of their three Round 1 matches, saw a defeat by 130 runs against Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 fixture of the tournament. While this will be the first Super 12 match for Namibia who are playing their maiden T20 World Cup. Namibia won two of their three matches in Round 1 and finished second in Group A. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia Cricket Score Live Updates From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi
Super 12 - Match 21, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 27, 2021
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SCO 54%
NAM 46%
Scotland and Namibia, the two teams who had a dream run in the qualifiers, are up against each other in this Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2021. Scotland, after winning all their games in the qualifiers, got a reality check in their first Super 12 encounter as Afghanistan beat them by a whopping margin of 130 runs. The bowling discipline they showed in the qualifiers was lacking and the batting looked clueless against the quality Afghan bowlers. Against Namibia, though, they will fancy putting a better performance given the quality in their ranks. Namibia, on the other hand, are coming in this game on the back of two inspiring wins and have already knocked out two of the more fancy teams on their way in Netherlands and Ireland. The form of David Wiese with both bat and ball has been their main weapon in the tournament so far and they will be hoping that the big man continues in the same fashion. The skipper Gerhard Erasmus has been fantastic for them too and one of the key battles will be how the Namibian top order bats against the quality seam bowling attack of Scotland with the likes of Brad Wheal, Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif in their ranks. It is a battle of two Associate teams on the big stage and both will know that it is their best opportunity to register a win in the Super 12. The action that awaits us promises to be intense and entertaining.