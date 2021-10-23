Australia, South Africa kick-off the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both teams have been placed in Group 1 and are seeking their maiden T20 title. Australia, led by Aaron Finch, are currently in poor form and lost a T20I series to Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, opener David Warner's form is also currently under the spotlight due to his poor displays in IPL 2021. The former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain also registered a one-ball duck in the warm-up fixture against New Zealand and could only muster a run off seven balls against India in their other warm-up on Wednesday. On the other hand, South Africa are in good form and defeated Sri Lanka in a T20I series before the tournament. Captained by Temba Bavuma, they also sealed wins against Afghanistan and Pakistan in the warm-up matches. All eyes will be on the bowling attack of The Proteas which consists of the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in the pace department. They will also rely a lot on their spin team which consists of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. (LIVE SCORECARD)

October 23 2021 14:32 (IST) Head-to-head in T20Is In terms of head-to-head in T20Is, Australia have sealed 13 wins against South Africa and the latter has won on eight occasions. Also in T20 World Cups, they have met each other once with Australia emerging victorious.

October 23 2021 14:29 (IST) South Africa look to maintain winning run! South Africa won both their warm-up games and also sealed wins in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. The Proteas will be aiming to maintain their run.

October 23 2021 14:27 (IST) Australia in poor form! The Aussies are currently in poor form. Other than David Warner's batting issues, Aaron Finch is also short of match practice and recent recovered from a knee surgery. Meanwhile, vice-captain Pat Cummins hasn't played any cricket since IPL's first leg in April.

October 23 2021 14:16 (IST) Hello and good afternoon everyone! Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Match 13 of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Australia and South Africa kick-off the Super 12 stage. Both teams are slotted in Group 1 and face each other in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks! The Super 12 stage is here



The Super 12 stage is here



Who are you backing in the first two games?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HoaaoxH85y — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2021