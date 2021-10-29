Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Afghanistan Captain Mohammad Nabi Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat vs Pakistan in the ongoing T20 WC in Dubai.
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams went into the match without any changes from their last respective encounters. Pakistan got the better of India by 10 wickets and then defeated New Zealand by five wickets comfortably to win their opening two games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, scripted a historic 130-run win against Scotland and will be no easy opponent for Pakistan. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the top two teams in their groups, with four and two points respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:31 (IST)Afghanistan Innings Begins !Afghanistan openers Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are in the middlePakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi starts proceedings with a wide and then a singleAFG 2/0 after 0.1 over
- 19:14 (IST)Final XI - Afghanistan !A dangerous looking Afghanistan side to take on Pakistan:
AFG XI: H Zazai, M Shahzad (W), R Gurbaz, N Zadran, M Nabi, A Afghan, G Naib, K Janat, R Khan, N Haq, M Rahman #AFGvPAK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) October 29, 2021
- 19:13 (IST)Final XI - Pakistan !Here's a look at the playing XI for Pakistan:
PAK XI: M Rizwan (W), B Azam (C), F Zaman, M Hafeez, S Malik, I Wasim, A Ali, S Khan, H Ali, H Rauf, S Afridi #AFGvPAK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) October 29, 2021
- 19:12 (IST)Changes !PakistanNo changes from last matchAfghanistanNo changes from last match
- 19:06 (IST)AFG Win Toss, Opt To Bat !Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and opts to bat vs Pakistan
- 18:08 (IST)AFG Look Inspired !Afghanistan will be all pumped up after a 130-run win vs Scotland in their first match
AfghanAtalan concluded practice sessions for their next match against Pakistan and are fully prepared to meet the opposition. pic.twitter.com/oRwdb7l3Bf— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 28, 2021
- 18:07 (IST)Shaheen Afridi Speaks !Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi speaks about his bowling performances and the swing
Shaheen on new ball, seam, swing and pace!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 29, 2021
Pakistan bowling spearhead @iShaheenAfridi talks about his new ball bowling exploits in the T20 format. #T20WorldCup#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/APgX6XGVrf
- 17:57 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to a Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan scheduled to being shortly in DubaiBabar Azam-captained Pakistan cricket team will aim for their third consecutive victory in the ongoing T20 WCPakistan got the better of India by 10 wickets and then defeated New Zealand by five wickets comfortably to win their opening two gamesWhile Afghanistan scripted a historic 130-run win against ScotlandPakistan and Afghanistan are the top two teams in their groups, with four and two points respectivelySo stay tuned for Live Updates of the match !