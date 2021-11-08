Hello And Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2021 where India will take on Namibia in Dubai. Both the teams are already out of the last four race and will hope for a good show in their final match. However, for India, this is the first time since 2012 that they have not made it to the semifinals of any ICC event. India have won two of their four games while Namibia won just one of their four Super 12 matches till now.





The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST while the match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.