India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: India Look To Finish Campaign On High, Take On Namibia In Dubai
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NAM: India and Namibia will face off in the last group stage game of the tournament on Monday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup Score: India will take on Namibia in Dubai on Monday.© AFP
India and Namibia face off in the last Super 12 stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The result of this game will make no changes in both the teams' fate in the tournament as New Zealand and Pakistan have qualified for the semifinals from Group 2. India have lost their spot in the final four for the first time in any ICC event since the 2012 T20 World Cup that was played in Sri Lanka. The Virat Kohli-led side will hope to finish the tournament on a high against Namibia. On the other side, playing their first T20 World Cup, Namibia have won just one of their four Super 12 matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Super 12 - Match 42, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 08, 2021
- 17:55 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2021 where India will take on Namibia in Dubai. Both the teams are already out of the last four race and will hope for a good show in their final match. However, for India, this is the first time since 2012 that they have not made it to the semifinals of any ICC event. India have won two of their four games while Namibia won just one of their four Super 12 matches till now.The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST while the match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
