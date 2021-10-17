Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan set a new T20I record while bowling for his side in their T20 World Cup opener against Scotland in Al Amerat on Sunday. With his side winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Shakib took the wickets of Richie Berrington and Michael Leask to go past Lasith Malinga's previous record of 107 wickets and become the highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals. Shakib removed Berrington in the 11th over of the game and then got the wicket of Leask just two deliveries later.

Sri Lanka's Malinga had reached the figure of 107 wickets in 84 T20Is while Shakib has overtaken the former in his 89th T20 international for Bangladesh.

Shakib is also the only cricketer in T20 internationals to have claimed more than a 100 wickets while also having scored more than a thousand runs with the bat.

Shakib currently has 1763 runs with the bat in T20Is for Bangladesh, at an average of 22.89 and a strike rate of 121.41. He has scored nine fifties and his highest score if 84.

With the ball, Shakib has picked his 108 wickets at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 6.70. His best performance with the ball was 5/20.

On Sunday, Shakib finished with impressive figures of 2/17 from his four overs.

Scotland, who seemed to be recovering after losing opener Kyle Coetzer early on, started losing wickets in quick succession as Bangladesh bowlers piled on the pressure.

After 19 overs, Scotland were 131 for the loss of seven wickets.