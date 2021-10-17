T20 World Cup 2021, BAN vs SCO Live Score: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Scotland
T20 World Cup 2021, BAN vs SCO Live Score: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Scotland in Al Almerat.
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Scotland in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The two teams will be fighting in the qualifying first round of the marquee event that is being played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Bangladesh lost both their warm-up games vs Ireland and Sri Lanka that they had played ahead of the start of the tournament. But for this game their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is likely to feature after playing the IPL 2021 final for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bangladesh are coming into this tournament on the back of three consecutive T20I series wins over Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand, Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland won both their practice matches vs Namibia and Netherlands after a strong all-round performance. The top 4 teams out of 8 in Round 1 will qualify for the Super 12 stage. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup Live Score Updates Between Bangladesh vs Scotland, Straight From Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat
- 19:42 (IST)Excellent Start For Bangaldesh!Just 5 runs from first two overs. Bangladesh pacers have been terrific till now with their line and length.Scotland 5/0 in 2 overs
- 19:35 (IST)FOUR!Taskin Ahmed to Munsey, FOUR to point. First Boundary of the match.Scotland 4/0 IN 0.5 overs
- 19:32 (IST)Action Begins!Taskin Ahmed will bowl the first over for Bangladesh. George Munsey and skipper Kyle Coetzer are ready with the bat at Scotland's top order.
- 19:11 (IST)Bangladesh Playing XI!Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
- 19:10 (IST)Scotland Playing XI!Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
- 19:04 (IST)Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Scotland!Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Scotland in Al Amerat.
TOSS— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 17, 2021
Scotland have lost the toss and will bat first#FollowScotland | #PurpleLids pic.twitter.com/11rxInW1Pq
- 18:43 (IST)Oman Beat PNG By 10 Wickets!Co-host Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2021 opener.
Oman get their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign off to a flyer— ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2021
They come out against Papua New Guinea with 10 wickets in hand.#T20WorldCup | #OMNvPNG pic.twitter.com/G2Zi1ClvNT
- 18:41 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Bangladesh vs Scotland T20 World Cup match that will start shortly at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat. The two teams will fight to get into the Super 12 stage when they will meet in the qualifying round on Sunday. Bangladesh had won their last three T20I series vs Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand that might boost up their confidence in this mega tournament. While Scotland have won their both warm-up games where they completely outplayed their oppositions.The match will start at 7:00 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:30 PM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.