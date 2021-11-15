After a series of injuries that kept him out of the national setup, Mitchell Marsh finally found his night of reckoning and glory as he guided Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The all-rounder smashed 77 not out off just 50 balls, and was involved in a match-winning partnership with David Warner, who also starred with a 38-ball 53 as Australia trounced New Zealand by 8 wickets in the final.

After Australia's win over New Zealand, Netizens flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages for the Aaron Finch-led side.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph:

Kane played a special innings to set up the #T20WorldCupFinal perfectly.



However, the partnership between Marsh & Warner sealed the game for the Aussies. The way Marsh began his innings from ball 1 took #NZ completely by surprise.



Congratulations on winning the @T20WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/10oyyoAeRl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2021

Sometimes, the wait makes the victory even more sweeter.



Congratulations to #Australia for finally winning a #T20WorldCup and they did it in their classic style.

Well deserved #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/WylwwAU8Kb — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 14, 2021

Yellow is the colour for the season 2021 .Two teams in yellow won two different tournaments at same venue #helloyellow @CricketAus @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/OGnCreA4Ub — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it's done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

Congratulations to Australia on winning the @T20WorldCup I must admit I didn't see them being the champion team this tournament. But they've silently gone under the radar and came up with the goods every time. Well Played Australia #ICCT20WC — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 14, 2021

Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 14, 2021

Massive congratulations to Australia! Well deserved ???? And well played, New Zealand ???? pic.twitter.com/ZrjjNdPZKf — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

Chasing a target of 173, Australia won the game with seven balls to spare. Trent Boult had given New Zealand a fine start after he dismissed Aaron Finch. However, Marsh and Warner added 92 runs for the second wicket as the Aussies crossed the line with ease.

Earlier, New Zealand had managed to reach a total of 172/4, thanks to a 48-ball 85 from skipper Kane Williamson.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies as he took 3 for 16 from his quota of four overs. Adam Zampa also contributed with the ball, taking 1 for 26 from his four-over spell.

Promoted

Warner was named 'Player of the Tournament' after he finished as the second-highest run-getter in the showpiece event behind Babar Azam. He aggregated 289 runs at an average of 48.16 in 7 games.

Warner had a disappointing IPL campaign with SunRisers Hyderabad after he was dropped from the team in the first half of the tournament.