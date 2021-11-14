Australia batter David Warner on Sunday became the highest run-scorer for his side in the T20 World Cup. The opener achieved this feat against New Zealand during the final clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium. Warner played a key knock of 53 runs against New Zealand and brought his T20 World Cup 2021 total to 289 runs. His knock helped Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets as they comfortably chased down the target of 173 runs set by the Black Caps to win their maiden title. Warner was also named the Player of the Tournament.

Earlier, this position was held by Matthew Hayden for scoring 265 runs during the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by Shane Watson with 249 runs in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

David Warner also became the second-highest run-scorer of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer with 303 runs.

Earlier on Sunday, Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4.

Australia had opted to bowl first after winning the toss on Sunday. New Zealand got off to a slow start and struggled to pace up their innings before Williamson took things under his control.

The Kiwi skipper, who was dropped at an individual score of 21, unleased himself on the Australian bowlers and hit a masterful knock of 85.

Despite chasing a big total of 173 and losing skipper Aaron Finch early on, Warner and Mitchell Marsh stitched together a big partnership for the second wicket to take the game away from New Zealand.

Both Warner and Marsh hit fifties to guide the Australians to a comfortable win.