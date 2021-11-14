Brendon McCullum gave his predictions for the much-awaited grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium between New Zealand and Australia. McCullum wished both the teams luck ahead of their final encounter and also highlighted the "plenty" of match-winners present in the Australian side. However, he was quick to turn his attention on the Kane Williamson-captained New Zealand team which has defied odds to an extent to reach the final.

Former opener McCullum hoped his country will bag their first T20 world title and tweeted:

"All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final. Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time."

McCullum was the leader of the New Zealand side that lost against Australia in the 2015 CWC Final by seven wickets.

Four years later, New Zealand again lost the CWC Final vs England by the barest of margins at the Lord's stadium. The match ended in a tie and then the Super Over finished on equal terms as well. England were declared on the basis of more boundaries scored.

With two back-to-back finals losses in the 50-over competitions, Williamson finally led his team to the World Test Championship (WTC) glory earlier this year against India.

However, there still isn't much to differentiate between the two sides in terms of match-winners.

While Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham took centre-stage in the semis vs England, Australia Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis turned the table around for their side vs Pakistan in the second semi-final.