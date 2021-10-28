Australia and Sri Lanka clash in a Group 1 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Both teams go into the game on the back of winning their respective opening games. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their first match of the tournament while Australia won a close game vs South Africa, also by five wickets. For Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa produced a fine showing with the bat in the chase of 172 runs vs Bangladesh. Australia suffered a batting collapse in the chase of 119 runs against South Africa but towards the end, quickfire knocks from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade guided the five-time 50-overs champions to a narrow win over the Proteas.

With a win each, both teams have the same points but due to a better net run-rate, the Dasun Shanka-led side are second in Group 1 while Australia are third.

Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Thursday, October 28.

What time will the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)