Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan were unbeaten in the group stage while Australia lost one game against England. The Babar Azam-led side has been in top form in the ongoing tournament. On the other hand, Australia, who made it to the final four on basis of having a better net run-rate than South Africa, had struggled with their batting in the initial matches before star opener David Warner returned to form and made impressive contributions for the team with the bat. The winners of this clash will face New Zealand in the final. On Wednesday, New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the first semifinal.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match will be played on Thursday, November 11.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match begin?

The Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match?

The Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semifinal match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)