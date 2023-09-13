Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was included in Afghanistan's squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 after missing out on selection for Asia Cup 2023. The 23-year-old, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, last played and ODI back in January 2021 and as a result, his return to the side was a bit surprising to some fans. However, he took 11 wickets in 8 matches during IPL 2023 and his familiarity with the Indian conditions can prove to be a big asset for the side. Following his selection, social media has been abuzz with excitement for a potential face-off between him and Virat Kohli following their on-field spat that created a major controversy during the IPL 2023.

Naveen ul haq has been added to Afghanistan world cup squad#INDvSL | #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/djV0nzrYCG — Maaz (@Im_MaazKhan) September 13, 2023

The two cricketers were involved in a verbal altercation during the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the incident was done with on the field, the spat continued on social media with both players posting cryptic messages regarding the incident.

Naveen Ul Haq added to Afghanistan's World Cup squad.



Black market ticket rates for Ind Vs Afghanistan will shoot now pic.twitter.com/FW0Af0XAEZ — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) September 13, 2023

With all the teams playing each other in Cricket World Cup 2023, fans are eagerly waiting for the two players to come face-to-face and social media was filled with memes and posts.

Afghanistan were knocked out in the group stage of Asia Cup 2023 following a close loss against Sri Lanka and they decided to drop Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi from the final 15-man squad.

Afghanistan World Cup 2023 squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.