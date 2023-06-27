ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement:The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to make a big announcement during an event in Mumbai today (Tuesday, June 27), pertaining to the forthcoming ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India. Certain reports suggest that the schedule for the highly-anticipated event will be released at the event. But, for that to happen, the logjam between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over certain venues would have to be resolved. The PCB has reportedly asked for a few of their matches to be held at different venues. But, the request is unlikely to be entertained by the ICC and the BCCI.

Here are the LIVE updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule Announcement from Mumbai: