ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement LIVE: Final Likely To Be Held In Ahmedabad
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement: The schedule for ODI World Cup is likely to be announced in Mumbai today.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement:The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to make a big announcement during an event in Mumbai today (Tuesday, June 27), pertaining to the forthcoming ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India. Certain reports suggest that the schedule for the highly-anticipated event will be released at the event. But, for that to happen, the logjam between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over certain venues would have to be resolved. The PCB has reportedly asked for a few of their matches to be held at different venues. But, the request is unlikely to be entertained by the ICC and the BCCI.
Here are the LIVE updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule Announcement from Mumbai:
- 10:47 (IST)ICC ODI World Cup 2023: 100 days to goThe ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is likely to commence on October 5, which will be after 100 days from today. The 2019 World Cup was claimed by England, who defeated New Zealand in the super over in the final match.
- 10:44 (IST)ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Announcement of scheduleThe most-awaited schedule for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup is likely to be announced in today's event. It will be interesting to see that who will be India's opponent in their opening match.
- 10:38 (IST)ICC ODI World Cup 2023: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Announcement. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the event.
