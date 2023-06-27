Hosts India have their priorities defined after the International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday in Mumbai. The tournament will begin with the England vs New Zealand clash on October 05 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but the Indian team will begin its campaign against Australia in Chennai while the big Paksitan encounter has been scheduled to take place on the 15th of October in Ahmedabad where the hosts would look to continue their unbeaten record against the men from across the border.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously when it comes to ODI World Cups - in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. In the 50-over format, Pakistan are yet to beat India in World Cup matches. Only twice did the two arch-rivals not meet each other -- in 1992 and 2007.

India's full schedule at ODI World Cup 2023:

India vs Australia, October 8 - Chennai India vs Afghanistan, October 11 - Delhi India vs Pakistan, October 15 - Ahmedabad India vs Bangladesh, October 19 - Pune India vs New Zealand, October 22 - Dharamsala India vs England, October 29 - Lucknow India vs Qualifier 2, November 2 - Mumbai India vs South Africa, November 5 - Kolkata India vs Qualifier 1, November 11 - Bengaluru

Important Points To Note:

If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata

The last time India and Pakistan met each other in the 50-over World Cup, was in 2019 at Old Trafford with India posting a posting a massive total of 336/5, with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring a brilliant 113-ball 140 to decimate the opponents.

India's opening match against Australia will be a tricky one where the hosts would look to avenge their recent defeat in the ICC World Test Championship final against the Kangaroos. The contests against New Zealand, England and South Africa could prove to be decisive in defining the fate of Rohit Sharma's men.