The International Cricket Council (ICC), announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. As per the schedule, the tournament will begin on October 05 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The India vs Pakistan battle, arguably the biggest match in the contest, has been scheduled to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad too. The Indian cricket team will begin its campaign against Australia on October 08 in Chennai. The final of the tournament will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the mega event. A total of eight teams have already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League while two are yet to be decided. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe that concludes on July 9.

As for the main round, each team plays the other 9 teams in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

The opening match will see last edition's finalists -- England and New Zealand -- get the tournament underway. But there remain quite a few mouth-watering clashes in the league stage.

While the Indo-Pak encounter is arguably the biggest from the schedule in the round-robin stage, Australia's face-off with South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow is also a big one. The Aussies will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes as a dramatic meeting in the last edition ended in the Rainbow Nation's favour.

Pakistan, a team that will understandably be in the spotlight, will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20 while England have been scheduled to take on South Africa the next day in Mumbai.

India would look to avenge their 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand on October 22 at the picturesque Dharamsala while Australia are to face their arch-rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad.