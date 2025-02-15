Pakistan cricket was at its unpredictable best during the tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa, just ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. After being thumped by New Zealand in the first game of the tri-series, Pakistan pulled off the incredible, chasing down 353 against South Africa and booking their spot in the final. But in the final, Pakistan flattered to deceive, being well-beaten by New Zealand again. To add to it, they committed a fair few errors as well.

Pakistan, trying to defend a total of just 242, had a golden chance to take the wicket of New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham when the left-hander was just on 13. Spinner Abrar Ahmed had seemingly trapped Latham plumb in front of the wicket, for an LBW.

However, the umpire signalled not out, and Pakistan did not go for a DRS review.

Replays in the following over showed that Latham was indeed going to be out LBW, with hawk-eye showing three reds and that the ball would've hit the stumps.

Just a couple of overs later, Pakistan had another moment to regret. Once again, it was Tom Latham who survived.

Facing pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Latham had miscued the timing on a straight drive and sent it straight back at the bowler. However, Afridi failed to hold on to the chance, and Latham survived yet again, this time on 15.

Latham was eventually dismissed by Afridi, but not before he had struck a half-century (56) and taken New Zealand to the doorstep of victory.

Pakistan's unpredictable nature left everyone amazed, including the broadcaster, who took to X.

"Pakistan never fail to entertain!" they tweeted.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Nation Series Final: As it happened

New Zealand beat Pakistan comfortably by five wickets in the end, with half-centuries from Latham and Daryl Mitchell (57), and significant contributions from Devon Conway (48) and Kane Williamson (34).

It ensured that New Zealand remained unbeaten in the tri-series, helping them wrap up a dominant tournament victory.

Earlier, Pakistan had set a total of 242, thanks to a rescue act by Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha and then late cameos from Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan and New Zealand will take each other on again in just a few days' time, as they face off in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, on February 19. The two sides have been drawn alongside India and Bangladesh.