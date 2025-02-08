For Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 presents a chance to show the world that they still have to be counted among the top teams. The word 'success' has been missing from Pakistan's dictionary in recent times. Consecutive poor shows in the World Cups across formats, coupled with frequent captain, coach and selector changes have left the team unsettled. Add to it the injury to Saim Ayub, the first-choice opener for Pakistan, and things don't look bright going into the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan need to pull out something special from its hat, something which they are capable of, if they are to repeat the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning show in the 2025 edition. Keeping that in mind, Pakistan may be up for some interesting gamble. Captain Mohammad Rizwan has hinted that Babar Azam will open for Pakistan in Champions Trophy. Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam''s regular position is no. 3.

After he was asked to reveal the opener for Pakistan in Champions Trophy, Rizwan replied in a cheeky way.

"Iske jawaab mein woh baat ki thi na, 'King kar lega." (The answer is, there was a line 'King will do it'),"

Babar's record at No. 3 is good. He has 5,416 runs at an average of 60.17 but his opening numbers are poor. He has opened in just two innings scoring 26 runs.

According to a report in PTI, Pakistan selectors may have taken a cue from Indian cricket behind the thought of Babar Azam opening in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian batting maestro started opening the innings after playing 69 matches down the order, and his first match as an opener was against New Zealand at Auckland in 1994. He made 82 off just 49 balls in that match, and, as the old adage goes, rest was history.

"A day after Saim got injured it became clear that he would be out of cricket for at least two months making him an unlikely starter for the Champions Trophy," the source told PTI.

"The selectors told Babar they felt he could also emulate what Tendulkar had done as an opener as he had already opened a lot in T20 cricket."

Incidentally, the discussion took place around the same time Babar and Shan Masood had to open in the Cape Town Test due to Saim's injury and they ended up having a big partnership as well.

"Babar after giving it due thought agreed to the challenge," the source added.