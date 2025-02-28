One of the greatest cricketers the game has seen, Wasim Akram was asked the big question during a discussion at a Pakistan-based cricket analysis show amid the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Upon seeing the Pakistan team's underwhelming performances in the showpiece event, questions have been raised over the nation's retired stars' reluctance to help the struggling current stars. Yograj Singh, a former India cricketer and also the father of Yuvraj Singh, publicly asked the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and others about their decision to remain behind the scenes and not jump into the coaching arena to help the players.

During a discussion on DP World 'Dressing Room', Akram was asked the same question, and he didn't mince words while framing a reply. Akram, one of the most respected names in the global cricketing spectrum, cited Waqar Younis' example as he highlighted the mistreatment Pakistan's greats get if they take up coaching assignments with the national team.

"People still on and off either criticize me or have a go at me that all he does is talk and nothing else. When I see Pakistan coaches - I see Waqar here, who has been sacked quite a few times after becoming a coach - and their condition. Aap log badtameezi karte hain (You guys disrespect them), I cannot tolerate it," Akram said during the show on Ten Sports.

Yograj Singh said that the likes of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar prefer to sit in shows and say ill things about Pakistan's players rather than help him in coaching camps. Akram responded sharply to the criticism, saying he is ready to help the team free of cost but he is not ready to accept the negative chatter that comes along. At the age of 58, the pace great wants to lead a life that comes without such stressors.

"I want to help Pakistan cricket. Why do you want to pay me. I am available free of cost. If you organise a camp and want me to be there, I will. If you want me to spend time with cricketers ahead of a big tournament, I will do that. But I am 58 years old and at this age, I am not going to take such insults which you guys do. I cannot lead a stressful life at this age," he said.