Anil Kumble May Continue As Indian Team's Head Coach: Sources

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman has decided to retain Anil Kumble as Team India's head coach, sources told NDTV. The three-member panel met late night on Thursday and it is learnt that trio, who had roped in Kumble in place of Ravi Shastri, are not too keen on replacing the legendary leg-spinner. Save one office-bearer, who is believed to be close to former BCCI president N Srinivasan and is a staunch Kumble critic, the others are against setting a precedent where virtually the Indian captain decides on who will be the coach of the side.

The BCCI issued a statement late night which said," The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI met today and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the Head coach of the Senior India Men team and it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time." This is a clear indication that they are willing to continue with the current coach.

"Whether it is Anil Kumble retained or anyone else roped in, whoever gets the job will be given a contract till 2019 World Cup," acting BCCI president CK Khanna had said on Thursday.

The news of skipper Virat Kohli's alleged difference with Kumble has been making rounds for some time now. The BCCI invited applications for coach's post and even a section of officials, who are anti-Kumble convinced Virender Sehwag to apply for the post.

"On one hand, team has had great performances under Kumble. If the team reaches semi-final or say final, the BCCI would cut a sorry figure if they are forced to replace Kumble. On the other hand, cricket teams are essentially run by captains. One needs to respect a captain's viewpoint also. It's a Catch-22 situation for CAC members," a BCCI official said.

The magnitude of problem according to BCCI insiders has been blown out of proportion. "Virat has never come and told any BCCI official that he doesn't want to work with Kumble. And moreover if Kumble and Virat don't get along, what is the guarantee that Viru (Sehwag) and Virat will be on the same page. Everyone in Indian cricketing circuit knows that Sehwag is also a no-nonsense person," the source said.

(With inputs from Rica Roy and Agencies)