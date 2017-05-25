 
BCCI 'Unhappy' With Anil Kumble As Head Coach, Seeks Replacement

Updated: 25 May 2017 14:46 IST

The Indian cricket board is seeking a replacement for Team India coach Anil Kumble.

Anil Kumble not getting direct extension as India coach © AFP

The Indian cricket board is 'not happy' with Team India head coach Anil Kumble and is seeking a replacement, sources have told NDTV. The process has already begun, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issuing a release asking for applications for the post.

The release, headlined 'Applications invited for the position of Head Coach for Indian Cricket Team (Men)', states: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of 'Head Coach' for Indian Cricket Team (Men)."

"The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach, Mr Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions Trophy.

"Present Head Coach, Mr. Anil Kumble will be a direct entry for the process.

"To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee," says the release.

"The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, Mr. Sourav Ganguly and Mr. VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward," it adds.

"Interested candidates should send their applications by e-mail on or before the 31st of May 2017 to coachappointment@bcci.tv."

The release is signed by Amitabh Chaudhary, the Honorary Acting Secretary of BCCI.

