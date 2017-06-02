Anil Kumble Unwilling To Continue As Coach, Virender Sehwag May Take Over After Champions Trophy: Sources

If Anil Kumble goes, Virender Sehwag may take over as India coach

Anil Kumble is unwilling to continue as Team India Head Coach. Sources have told NDTV that the former India captain has expressed his unwillingness to stay at the post after the issue of a tiff between him and team captain Virat Kohli snowballed over the last couple of days. According to the sources, if Kumble does not relent, then former India batsman Virender Sehwag may take over after the ICC Champions Trophy.

According to the sources, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will be meeting Kumble in an effort to try and persuade him to stay on.

Earlier, the acting secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Amitabh Choudhary and BCCI General Manager (Cricket), MV Sridhar, had a meeting with the members of the Indian cricket team.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), also met the Indian team on Friday.

While any talk of a 'rift' between India captain Virat Kohli and Kumble have been categorically denied by Choudhary, the cricket board in any case has sent a three-man team to England to address the issue.

The controversy surrounding the icy relations between Kohli and Kumble has grabbed all headlines ever since the Men in Blue arrived in England.

At a time when Indian cricket fans want the team to stay focused ahead of the Pakistan match, Bangalore Mirror has reported that Kumble and Kohli shared 'cold vibes' after the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

That's not all. As the legendary leg-spinner approached the nets with some equipment, the Indian captain walked away.

The BCCI has earlier issued a press release asking for applications for the post of Head Coach for the team, the deadline for which ended on Wednesday.

