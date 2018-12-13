Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will aim to take a step closer to end their 43-year long wait to lift the men's Hockey World Cup title when they face a formidable Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. India last played in the semi-final of the World Cup way back in 1975 when they went on to lift their maiden title. Going into the match, the Netherlands are favourites as the Indians have never beaten them in the World Cup. In their last six meetings at the quadrennial event, the Netherlands have defeated India five times, with one match ending in a draw. While the Netherlands are placed fourth in the current world rankings, India are a rung below in fifth position. The last time India and the Netherlands faced each other was in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The over all head-to-head record belongs to the Dutch. In the 105 games played between the two sides so far, India have won 33, lost 48 while the rest ended in draws.