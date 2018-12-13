 
Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 13 December 2018 10:10 IST

Going into the match, the Netherlands are favourites as the Indians have never beaten them in the World Cup.

The Netherlands have defeated India five times, with one match ending in a draw. © AFP

India will aim to take a step closer to end their 43-year long wait to lift the men's Hockey World Cup title when they face a formidable Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. India last played in the semi-final of the World Cup way back in 1975 when they went on to lift their maiden title. Going into the match, the Netherlands are favourites as the Indians have never beaten them in the World Cup. In their last six meetings at the quadrennial event, the Netherlands have defeated India five times, with one match ending in a draw. While the Netherlands are placed fourth in the current world rankings, India are a rung below in fifth position. The last time India and the Netherlands faced each other was in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The over all head-to-head record belongs to the Dutch. In the 105 games played between the two sides so far, India have won 33, lost 48 while the rest ended in draws.

When is the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match will be played on December 13, 2018.

Where will the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match be played?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. 

What time does the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match begin?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match will begin at 19:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Along with that, Doordarshan also has the broadcast rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal match?

The live streaming will happen on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation (FIH). The live streaming will also happen on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

India Hockey
Highlights
  • India last played in the semi-final of the World Cup way back in 1975
  • The Netherlands are placed fourth in the current world rankings
  • The over all head-to-head record belongs to the Dutch
Hockey World Cup 2018: We Are Ready To Answer Call Of 1.3 Billion Indians, Says India Hockey Coach
Men
Hockey World Cup 2018: India Crush Canada 5-1 To Secure Quarterfinal Berth
India vs Canada, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Outclass Canada To March Into Quarterfinals
Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Canada: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
