When And Where To Watch, FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos, Indian Super League 2017, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

FC Pune City take on Delhi Dynamos in their first match of the fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In their six encounters in ISL history, Pune have managed to defeat Delhi only once. Pune City's new head coach Ranko Popovic will be hoping to do one better. "I'm excited about our first match. We have had enough time to prepare. The players are also very excited. I hope we'll be able to do what we want to," the Serbian tactician said. For Delhi Dynamos, it's all about building on from last season. The Delhi side have made it to the playoffs in two of the three previous editions of the ISL, but they are yet to make it to the finals. And for their new Spanish manager Miguel Angel Portugal, that will be the target.

When will the 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos be played?

The 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos will be played today (November 22).

Where will the 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos be played?

The 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.

How do I watch the 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos live?

The 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos live start?

The live broadcast of the 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos live will start at 08:00 PM IST (02:30 GMT) .

Where can you follow 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos live online?

The 5th ISL match between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos live can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.