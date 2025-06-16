The Provincial Court of Madrid issued a guilty verdict against the four fans who, in 2023, hung a black inflatable doll, dressed in the shirt of Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr, from a bridge, simulating his hanging, on Monday. The court has ordered sentences of one year and ten months in prison for one of the defendants and one year and two months for the rest. The incident took place hours before the Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. The accused also displayed a large banner at the scene publicly expressing their hatred of Real Madrid, with the message, ‘Madrid hates Real.'

One of the culprits also spread the word about his actions on social media.

The club confirmed that the defendants acknowledged their actions, expressed remorse, and publicly apologized. Each has been found guilty of a hate crime and another of threatening Vinicius Jr.

The defendants will also be required to pay the fines imposed, will be barred from practicing professions related to education and sports for three more years, and have been banned from approaching Vinicius Jr. within 1,000 meters or communicating with him in any way for four years.

Furthermore, the four culprits will not be allowed to attend or approach any football stadium during sporting events during this period, and they will be required to complete a training program on equal treatment and non-discrimination.

“This criminal sentence adds to the several already handed down in recent months for racist insults received by Real Madrid CF players at the Zorrilla (Valladolid), Mestalla (Valencia), Son Moix (Palma de Mallorca), and Vallecas (Madrid) stadiums, including on digital forums. In total, fourteen people have now been criminally convicted for racist attacks against our club's players,” read the statement by the club.

