Captain Lucas Da Cunha scored a brilliant second-half winner as Como won 2-1 at Cagliari on Saturday to move level on points with fourth-placed Roma in Serie A. A third straight league victory for Cesc Fabregas's side keeps the pressure on Roma, who visit Genoa on Sunday, in the fight for Champions League qualification. Como, who have never played in a European competition, will then host the capital club next weekend.

Sixth-placed Juventus are now four points behind that pair ahead of their match against Pisa later Saturday.

Como took an early lead at Cagliari when Martin Baturina turned in Da Cunha's mishit shot but the home side levelled 11 minutes after half-time through Sebastiano Esposito.

The visitors secured all three points, though, in the 76th minute, as Frenchman Da Cunha hammered a long-range strike into the top corner.

