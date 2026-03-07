Eberechi Eze smashed home the winner as Arsenal survived a scare to overcome third-tier Mansfield 2-1 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, keeping alive their hopes for a historic quadruple. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made nine changes to the side that beat Brighton 1-0 in midweek to open up a seven-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Noni Madueke put the 14-time FA Cup winners ahead against the League One strugglers shortly before half-time, only for substitute Will Evans to level soon after the break.

The game opened up, with chances for both teams before England forward Eze thumped home to restore Arsenal's lead, minutes after being introduced by Arteta.

"It was a proper FA Cup game and credit to Mansfield, the stadium, the atmosphere that the fans created," Arteta told TNT Sports.

"It was a bit of banter, great atmosphere as well for them to keep pushing the team and they made it really difficult for us."

The Spaniard said his team needed to be more ruthless in front of goal after an uncomfortable afternoon in the East Midlands.

"We had four or five big, open chances that we didn't convert," he added. "If that's the case, then the margin becomes smaller. You give hope to the opposition.

"Obviously, we made a mistake on the goal as well. That cost us the momentum and the belief for them. But overall, happy with their performance."

Young guns

Max Dowman became the Gunners' youngest-ever FA Cup player, starting at the age of 16 years and 66 days and there was also a starting place for 16-year-old Marli Salmon as Arteta shuffled his pack.

Arsenal enjoyed the bulk of the early possession but Nigel Clough's men, who had beaten Premier League strugglers Burnley in the previous round, settled quickly and created a number of chances.

Rhys Oates was a constant threat while Tyler Roberts flashed narrowly wide from distance.

But Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 41st minute when England winger Madueke sent a curling left-footed shot arrowing past Mansfield goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

That meant they became the Premier League team to reach 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Undaunted, Mansfield were level shortly after the restart when substitute Evans made Salmon pay for a loose pass, keeping his nerve to slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Both teams had further chances in an entertaining fifth-round tie but Eze, who had only been on the pitch for a few minutes, smashed home from the edge of the box to put Arsenal back in front in the 66th minute.

Arteta's men were never able to relax but held on to reach the last eight.

Arsenal's FA Cup triumph in 2020 remains Arteta's only major trophy during his time in charge at the Emirates.

But they are hot favourites to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004 and take on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Arsenal also have a League Cup final against City at Wembley on March 22.

