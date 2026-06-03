Offside decisions have long been among the most debated moments in football, often sparking intense controversy among players, coaches, and fans. Although the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) helped reduce errors in the game, especially regarding offside calls, there still remain areas where improvements can be made. As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in a week's time, the sport's governing body is preparing to take another major step forward by putting its upgraded Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) to the ultimate test.

First introduced on the global stage during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, SAOT significantly reduced the time required to make offside decisions. The system utilized multiple tracking cameras positioned around the stadium to monitor player movements, alongside a sensor embedded inside the match ball to provide precise data on the exact moment the ball was played.

For the 2026 edition of the tournament, FIFA is set to deploy an enhanced version of this technology, incorporating more advanced artificial intelligence and real-time tracking capabilities. The upgraded system will reportedly be able to identify potential offside situations even faster, allowing match officials to focus on validating decisions rather than manually analyzing numerous camera angles.

How the New Technology Works

The upgraded technology tracks dozens of data points on every player multiple times per second, creating a highly accurate digital representation of their positions. When a potential offside incident occurs, the system automatically alerts the VAR team, which then reviews and confirms the decision before relaying it to the on-field referee.

One of the key objectives of this upgraded system is to improve both speed and transparency. The 2026 World Cup is expected to feature more detailed visual explanations of decisions for both stadium screens and television broadcasts. These high-fidelity graphics will allow supporters to see exactly why a call was made, reducing confusion and enhancing trust in the decision-making process.

As the world prepares for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this upgraded offside system is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining fairness and accuracy on football's biggest stage.

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