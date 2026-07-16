Thomas Tuchel's ultra-defensive strategy in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Argentina cost the team heavily. The coach's decision to put too many defenders on the pitch backfired as Argentina clawed back to secure a 2-1 win and march into the final. Despite the late twists and turns in the game that cost England a spot in the final, the Football Association (FA) has reportedly decided to stay put with the German and focus on the 2028 Euro with him in charge of the team.

England's wait for a first major men's trophy since lifting the FIFA World Cup in 1966 continued after they suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against defending champions Argentina in the semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, but Argentina staged a late comeback as Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez scored a stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the final against Spain.

According to ESPN, the FA remains committed to Tuchel, whose contract was extended before the World Cup and now runs until 2028. The report added that the governing body wants the German coach to continue leading the team despite England falling short of their goal of winning the World Cup.

Following England's elimination, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham praised the efforts of the players, coaching staff and supporters while expressing disappointment over the result.

"It is heartbreaking to be so close," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement, as quoted by ESPN.

"The players and Thomas gave it everything today, and the squad, coaches and staff could not have worked harder during the tournament. I would like to thank them all and also give my heartfelt thanks to our wonderful fans here in the USA and at home. We felt your support every step of the way, and we are all so disappointed not to go further."

Tuchel was also asked about his future as England's coach in the post-match press conference. The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea coach said that he has a contract until the conclusion of the 2028 European Championships and he intends to fulfil that.

"We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros. I'm looking forward to that even though right now it's difficult to look that far ahead," Tuchel told reporters.

England will now take on France in Saturday's third-place play-off, while Argentina go on to face Spain in Sunday's final in New Jersey.

"None of our players or none of the French players want to play in this match. They want to play in the final; we gave everything to be in the final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is. We have a day less than France to recover but we will do it professionally. The thing for us is to bounce back and react. That's what you have to do at the highest level of sport and that we will do," he said.

With ANI Inputs

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