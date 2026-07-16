Argentina captain Lionel Messi lauded England as a "tremendous team" after the La Albiceleste staged a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday, as per the Argentine news outlet La Nacion. The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

After the win, Messi said facing England in a semifinal was a special challenge and praised them as a strong team with talented players and a well-developed style of play. He added that Argentina was determined to win, bring joy to their fans, and reach the final despite knowing the match would be difficult.

"Playing against England is always special because of what a semifinal means. We knew that, and it was a match we wanted to win to bring joy to the fans and reach the final. We faced a tremendous team, with great players and a great style of play. It's a team I know well, with a football philosophy they've been developing for many years . I've played against several of their players, I follow them, and some are at Barcelona. We knew it was going to be tough," he said as quoted by La Nacion.

"None of us wanted to lose, and the Argentinians needed this joy. The Argentinians didn't want to lose against England. We were able to do it, knock them out, and play in another World Cup final," he added.

Messi said Argentina's World Cup journey has been incredible and praised the team's belief and consistency. He added that he always trusted the squad to reach the latter stages and highlighted their achievement of reaching another final.

"It's crazy what we're experiencing and how things are unfolding. Honestly, from the moment the World Cup started, I had faith in this group and knew that we'd be among the four finalists. We've reached another final, our fifth in a row. It's incredible. This group doesn't surprise me; I know them," he said.

Messi said he always believed in the team despite doubts from others. He praised the squad's unity, resilience, and ability to push beyond their limits by finding extra energy and giving everything for each other.

"Some people had doubts about how we were doing, because some players were pushing themselves to the limit, but this group, when it comes together and is united, always gives that extra something; they inspire each other and give their all," he continued. And he reinforced that idea with another reflection: "There were people who maybe didn't believe in this group, but I never stopped believing. I know what these guys are capable of. They find energy where there seems to be none. Even if they arrive exhausted or injured, they give everything," he said as quoted by La Nacion.

Messi highlighted the historic significance of Argentina reaching another World Cup final, praising the team's achievement of making two consecutive finals. He also described the journey, the semifinal victory, and the overall experience as incredible and unforgettable.

"All finals are special. Each one has its own unique qualities. It's wonderful to be able to experience it again. I think what this group achieved is incredible, two World Cup finals in a row. Personally, few players have even played in three World Cup finals. The way the World Cup unfolded, today's match, today's opponent, winning it the way we did... it was unbelievable," he said.

Lionel Messi's Tribute To Maradona

Messi also gave a tribute to the Argentine great, Diego Maradona, saying he would surely be celebrating Argentina's achievement, calling the victory a special gift and a memorable day.

"Surely Diego is enjoying this from above. It's a gift for him too, and a very special day," Messi said.

Messi said Argentina's comeback against England in the semifinal was built on their consistent style of play, patience, and control of possession. He praised the team's ability to stay calm after conceding, create chances, and trust the approach that has brought them success over the years.

"We did what we've been doing for years. This team has a very fluid style of play, they're patient, and they know how to read the flow of the game. Even though we didn't have any clear chances in the first half, we controlled the game and possession. When they scored, we played patiently, moved the ball around, pinned them back, and created clear opportunities," he said.

"We knew our chances depended on playing our best game. Whatever happens, we have to control the match and move the ball from side to side. Today we found space both inside and out, we were patient, and we did what we've been doing for a long time. We showed once again that this team is capable of all this," Messi added as quoted by La Nacion.

Messi said the semifinal against England was a historic and special match because of its significance and rivalry. He highlighted the intensity of the contest, noting that both teams were determined not to lose.

"It's difficult to analyse it now. It's a historic match because of what it means to play against England. I was fortunate enough to experience a final in which we became world champions, and today I also felt that it was a very special match, because of the history behind it and because neither of us wanted to lose," he said.

Messi reflected on his journey with Argentina since the 2019 Copa America, praising the team's growth, achievements, and bond with the fans. He added that he worked extensively for a year to reach the World Cup in his best physical condition and enjoy the tournament fully.

"Everything I experienced with this group since I came back for the 2019 Copa America is indescribable. Beyond all the achievements we attained and having won everything, living with them, the day-to-day, and competing together was a wonderful process, one that brought so much joy to the fans," he said.

"I did everything I could to arrive in the best possible shape. I prepared a lot for a year. I always said I wanted to enjoy myself while feeling good. At the Copa America, I wasn't at my best physical level. This time, I prepared to the fullest to enjoy it," he added.

Messi said he would celebrate the victory with his family and expressed happiness at bringing more joy to Argentine fans. He urged supporters to keep enjoying the moment, adding that Argentina's success was earned through years of hard work and consistency.

"Now I'm going to enjoy it with my wife and my children. I just spoke with my dad, my mom, my brothers, my uncles, my brother-in-law, and the whole family. So much happiness in the family and so happy to bring more joy to Argentinians," he said.

"Keep enjoying it and living it. Once again, we're among the two best in the world, and that proves that what we did wasn't by chance and that nobody gave us anything. We were the best for the last four years, whether people like it or not, no matter what they say," he added.

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