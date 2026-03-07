Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Live Telecast La Liga: Champions Barcelona will have the chance to restore their four-point lead at the top of La Liga but face a tough trip to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at the New San Mames. Hansi Flick's men currently lead at the top by a solitary point after Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo thanks to Federico Valverde's stoppage time winner at Balaidos on Friday. Former Barca coach Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao have had a difficult season and sit ninth in La Liga, 16 points off fourth place.

However the Basque side are usually extra-motivated by the visit of one of Spain's biggest two sides to San Mames and with Barca's Champions League ambitions evident, can smell blood.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Live Telecast La Liga Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

When will the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on Sunday, March 8 (IST).

Where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played at the New San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

What time will the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match start?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

