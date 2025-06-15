Tottenham Hotspur have signed forward Mathys Tel on a permanent deal till 2031, the Premier League club announced on Sunday. Mathys joined Hotspur from the Bundesliga side in February on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent. He made his debut for the club as a substitute against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup before marking his first start with a goal against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. His first Premier League strike came from the penalty spot in a 3-1 win over Southampton in April. The versatile forward made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 3 goals.

Mathys is currently representing France at the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, alongside fellow Spurs teammate Wilson Odobert.

"Mathys Tel came to FC Bayern as a very young player and mastered his first steps at the top level of European football here," Bayern's head of sport Max Eberl said in a statement.

"He was a popular figure in the squad, who always gave his all for the club and the team. The move to Tottenham has turned out to be the right one for his development."

The 20-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Stade Rennes in 2022 on a four-year contract, later extending his deal until 2029 in March last year. He has scored 16 goals in 83 appearances for the German club but has found it difficult to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

He now becomes the first signing under new head coach Thomas Frank, who was appointed on Friday following the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou.