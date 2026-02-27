Aston Villa will play Lille for the second time in three seasons after the sides were drawn together Friday in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Nottingham Forest have a rematch against Midtjylland of Denmark. Unai Emery's Villa, who finished second in the league phase of this season's competition, behind another French side in Lyon, will go to northern France for the first leg on March 12 before the return in Birmingham on March 19. Villa, who lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League, defeated Lille on penalties in the last eight of the Conference League in 2024.

With the draw being made for the rounds up to the final, Villa know the reward if they beat Lille will be a quarter-final against the winner of the all-Italian last-16 tie between Bologna and Roma.

Forest, who qualified for the last 16 by beating Fenerbahce in the knockout phase play-offs, lost 3-2 at home to Midtjylland during the league phase.

Midtjylland, who are currently second in the Danish top tier, finished third in the 36-team league phase.

If Forest win that tie they will advance to a quarter-final against either German Cup holders VfB Stuttgart or FC Porto, the two-time former winners of the competition.

There is also the possibility of an all-English semi-final -- Forest and Villa will play each other if both get that far.

Lyon face a tough tie against Celta Vigo of La Liga, while Panathinaikos boss Rafael Benitez can look forward to a return to Spain as the Greek club will play Real Betis.

Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros play Braga and Freiburg face Genk of Belgium.

This season's Europa League final will be played at the home of Besiktas in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 20.

Europa League last-16 draw

Genk (BEL) v Freiburg (GER)

Bologna (ITA) v Roma (ITA)

Ferencvaros (HUN) v Braga (POR)

Stuttgart (GER) v Porto (POR)

Panathinaikos (GER) v Real Betis (ESP)

Nottingham Forest (ENG) v Midtjylland (DEN)

Celta Vigo (ESP) v Lyon (FRA)

Lille (FRA) v Aston Villa (ENG)

- First legs March 12, second legs March 19

Quarter-finals

Ferencvaros/Braga v Panathinaikos/Real Betis

Genk/Freiburg v Celta Vigo/Lyon

Stuttgart/Porto v Nottingham Forest/Midtjylland

Bologna/Roma v Lille/Aston Villa

- First legs April 9, second legs April 16

Semi-finals

Ferencvaros/Braga/Panathinaikos/Real Betis v Genk/Freiburg/Celta Vigo/Lyon

Stuttgart/Porto/Nottingham Forest/Midtjylland v Bologna/Roma/Lille/Aston Villa

- First legs April 30, second legs May 7

