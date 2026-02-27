It doesn't take long to identify the qualities of a true professional. Despite the crushing heartbreak of a UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Atalanta just 24 hours prior, Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel refused to retreat. Instead, he stood tall to fulfil his media commitments, shifting his complete focus to the season's defining fixture: Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. Speaking to NDTV from the Dortmund training ground, while still reeling from the 4-1 defeat against the Italians, Kobel remained resolute. He reiterated teammate Nico Schlotterbeck's stance that the club must not settle for anything less than the Bundesliga title this season.

The atmosphere around Dortmund has been charged lately following bold comments from Nico Schlotterbeck. The defender recently claimed that the club "should not settle for anything less than the Bundesliga title," a statement that raised eyebrows given Bayern Munich's relentless form.

When we sat down with Kobel, we wanted to understand how those words landed in the dressing room. Has the pressure shifted the atmosphere? His response was that of a leader who understands the weight of the jersey.

Q: Nico Schlotterbeck said about a month ago that Borussia Dortmund should not settle for anything less than the Bundesliga title this season. I want to understand: since that comment was made, what has changed in the dressing room? With the Bayern game on Saturday likely playing a big role in deciding the title, how has the atmosphere been, and how were his words interpreted by the squad?

Kobel: "No, I think this was more on the outside than it was on the inside. I think when you play for this club and when you arrive here, it's always clear that you strive for the maximum and you try to win. Obviously, if you watch the last few years, we came close, but we never really got it done. Obviously, if you watch Bayern as well this season-what they are doing, how they play-it's an amazing team. They win every game with a lot of goals between them. So, I think what we can do is focus on us, try to improve as a team, try to get better and compete with them. Obviously, I think when you go into why you want to be a professional, you want to win and you want to be the best at the end of the day. We strive every day to achieve that goal and failure, sadly, is sometimes part of the game too. But on the inside, I think it's very clear: we always strive for the best. So, I think the comments were good, in my opinion, that he made it that clear. But I think for me and for every single one who is here, it's always the same thing. We always strive for the maximum."

"Robert Lewandowski Toughest Striker I Ever Faced"

In a rapid-fire Q&A, Kobel named Robert Lewandowski the toughest striker he ever played against. Is that a message that will fire up Harry Kane? We'll have to wait and see.

Q: A clean sheet or a penalty save?

Kobel: "I take the penalty save."

Q: Win the FIFA World Cup with your country or win the Champions League final by saving an injury-time penalty?

Kobel: "I'm not sure. This is a hard question. This is a really hard question. I think World Cup. I think World Cup still. I'm gonna say... I think World Cup."

Q: Who is the toughest striker you've ever come up against? Kobel: "I think Lewandowski."

Q: Which goalkeeper did you idolise growing up?

Kobel: "Petr Cech."

Q: If you weren't a goalkeeper, what would you be?

Kobel: "A striker... or I would work in an office, I don't know!"